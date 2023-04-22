Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 8,426.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

