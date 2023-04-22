Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 14,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 3,060,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,842. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
