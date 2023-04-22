Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 14,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 3,060,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,842. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

