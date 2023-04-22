IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Update

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 18,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get IonQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Up 2.5 %

About IonQ

Shares of IONQ opened at $6.25 on Friday. IonQ has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.