Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,258. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $148.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

