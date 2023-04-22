iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

