iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,580,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,330 shares.The stock last traded at $31.36 and had previously closed at $31.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,538,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 809,639 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 775,709 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

