iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 974,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.78. 393,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340,196 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,581,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 4,666.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 377,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,493,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

