iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. 535,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

