iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

