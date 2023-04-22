iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 131,668 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $241.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.87.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
