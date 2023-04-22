iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

