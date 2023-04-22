iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

