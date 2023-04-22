James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

