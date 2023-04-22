JMP Securities Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $470.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GS opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average of $346.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 30.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

