JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 970

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 970 ($12.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 875 ($10.83).

STAN opened at GBX 638.60 ($7.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 685.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 639.94. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 478.60 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.89). The stock has a market cap of £18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,173.91%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.14), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,086.08). In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.14), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,086.08). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($128,587.96). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

