JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 1,491

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,832 ($22.67) to GBX 1,491 ($18.45) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.22) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($26.85) to GBX 2,220 ($27.47) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 1,370 ($16.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($13.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,456.22 ($30.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,625.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,722.87. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 0.86.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

