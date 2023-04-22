JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,829 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 85,093 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,502. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

