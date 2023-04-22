Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $439.04 million and $10.79 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,088,478,163 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,073,381,915.705173. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02408913 USD and is down -10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $13,111,344.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

