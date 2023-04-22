KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.