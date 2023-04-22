KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
