Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$948.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.38. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$8.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.