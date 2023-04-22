KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

CWH opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.55.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

