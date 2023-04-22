Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Kimberly Parry Organics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Kimberly Parry Organics Stock Performance

Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile

Kimberly Parry Organics Corp. engages in the manufacturing of organic cosmetic, wellness, and skincare products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body products, organic mom and baby care, and organic spa treatments for destination, resort, and day spas. The company was founded by Kimberly Parry on June 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Denville, NJ.

