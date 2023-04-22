Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

