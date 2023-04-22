Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and $242,046.44 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.61118507 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $329,975.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

