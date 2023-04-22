Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $123.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

