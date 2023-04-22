Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4,568.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

