Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

