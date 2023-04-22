LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $106,784.01 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

