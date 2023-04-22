Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 24,680,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Leslie’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $39,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.