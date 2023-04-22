Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

