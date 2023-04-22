Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Trading Up 5.6 %

LTH opened at $17.96 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

