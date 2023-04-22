Linear (LINA) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $118.70 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

