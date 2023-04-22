Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LQMT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.