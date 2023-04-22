Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LQMT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.