Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $149.48 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $149.48 million and $104.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001071 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,969,610 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

