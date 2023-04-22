Lisk Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $146.60 million and $27.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004488 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001183 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,979,323 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.