Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0039

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $117.73 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,446,919 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,385,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00388849 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

