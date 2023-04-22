Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0039

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $117.73 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,446,919 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,385,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00388849 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
