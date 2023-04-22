Loop Capital Boosts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $315.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.42.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.36. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

