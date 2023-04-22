Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

