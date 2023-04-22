LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

