Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.50 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $42,180.52 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000642 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $108,989.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

