Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $158.88

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.88 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 90.10 ($1.11). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 25,500 shares changing hands.

Maintel Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £12.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86.

Maintel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.