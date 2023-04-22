Mammoth Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,225.63 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Mammoth has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $11,225.63 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,281.50 or 1.00103680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200033 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,532.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.