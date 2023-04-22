Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Mapfre Price Performance

Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.