Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Mapfre Price Performance
Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
Mapfre Company Profile
