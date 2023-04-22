Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.71.

Shares of MMC opened at $179.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

