Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Raised to $126.00 at CL King

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CL King from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.09. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $119.75.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth $392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

See Also

