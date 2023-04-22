Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 769.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 80,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MAXR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.97%.

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.