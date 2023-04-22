MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

