Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,168 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 139,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 192,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

