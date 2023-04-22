Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.