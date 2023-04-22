MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,281.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,213.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,037.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

